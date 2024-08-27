Hot and humid day on the way for the region, heat warning still in effect

A heat warning remains in effect stretching from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent through Lambton County as well as London and Middlesex.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms starts Tuesday morning and moves into the afternoon, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

"We'll pick up a lot of sunshine as well throughout the day which will push the temperature up into the upper 20s in through Grey and Bruce and Huron-Perth Counties — in London, we could hit 31 C Tuesday afternoon. That would be the hottest day of the month," Atchison added.

The last time it was this hot in London was Aug.1, when the temp hit 30.8 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.