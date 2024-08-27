LONDON
London

    Aylmer police will start wearing body cameras

    Aylmer police will be wearing body cameras as part of a pilot project starting Sept. 27, 2024. (Source: Aylmer police) Aylmer police will be wearing body cameras as part of a pilot project starting Sept. 27, 2024. (Source: Aylmer police)
    Police in Aylmer will be wearing an extra piece of equipment as part of a pilot project.

    Starting Tuesday, body-worn cameras (BWC) will be rolled out on a trial basis for frontline members.

    "This pilot program will be used to find the cost vs. benefit of this technology for the service and the residents of Aylmer. This program also aligns with our plans of modernization of the police service and using technology to assist the officers in their daily duties while improving our service delivery," said Deputy Chief Kyle Johnstone.

    The program will run through September with one camera being deployed on days and one on nights.

    When the pilot program ends, a report will be presented to the police services board in October to determine how and if the technology will be implemented on a permanent basis.

