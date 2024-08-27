LONDON
London

    Wellington and Southdale to be closed to vehicular traffic overnight

    Wellington Road traffic light, August 27, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Wellington Road traffic light, August 27, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    The intersection at Wellington and Southdale will be closed on Tuesday night in the latest phase of the Wellington Gateway project.

    From 11:00 p.m. tonight to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, the intersection will be completely shut to vehicle traffic, while construction crews work to install temporary traffic signals.

    Nearby essential destinations like Dearness Home and Fire Station Nine will remain accessible.

    The intersection of Wellington Road and Southdale Road, with Dearness Home seen behind, August 27, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

    Officials recommend that drivers use Wharncliffe Road, and White Oaks Road via Commissioners Road or Bradley Avenue for north and south travel, and Bradley, White Oaks and Pond Mills to detour if travelling east and west.  

