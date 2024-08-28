Human trafficking charges laid by OPP
A West Grey resident has been charged following a human trafficking investigation by South Bruce OPP.
In June, police started an investigation involving an alleged victim in the Brockton area.
A 27 year old has bee charged with six counts of assault, assault cause bodily harm, traffic in persons and material benefit resulting in trafficking in persons.
The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.
Police are reminding the public that victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs support, you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth. If you are in immediate crisis, dial 911.
