LONDON
London

    • Human trafficking charges laid by OPP

    (Scott Miller / CTV News London) (Scott Miller / CTV News London)
    Share

    A West Grey resident has been charged following a human trafficking investigation by South Bruce OPP.

    In June, police started an investigation involving an alleged victim in the Brockton area.

    A 27 year old has bee charged with six counts of assault, assault cause bodily harm, traffic in persons and material benefit resulting in trafficking in persons.

    The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

    Police are reminding the public that victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs support, you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth. If you are in immediate crisis, dial 911. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News