LONDON
London

    • Drowning reported at Sauble Beach

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    One person has died after a drowning incident at Sauble Beach on Tuesday.

    Around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce OPP, fire and EMS were called after two people were reported to be in distress in Lake Huron.

    According to police, one person was brought to shore safely and the second person was brought to shore where lifesaving measures were performed.

    A 22 year old from Mississauga was pronounced deceased.

    OPP thanked bystanders for helping with the rescue and remind the public to take personal responsibility for ensuring water safety for themselves and their children.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Analysis

    Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?

    Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News