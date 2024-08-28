Drowning reported at Sauble Beach

One person has died after a drowning incident at Sauble Beach on Tuesday.

Around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce OPP, fire and EMS were called after two people were reported to be in distress in Lake Huron.

According to police, one person was brought to shore safely and the second person was brought to shore where lifesaving measures were performed.

A 22 year old from Mississauga was pronounced deceased.

OPP thanked bystanders for helping with the rescue and remind the public to take personal responsibility for ensuring water safety for themselves and their children.