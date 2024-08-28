Temperatures cool slightly, chance of showers for the region
The temperature will still feel like the mid 30s through Wednesday in the London region.
The watches and warnings have all come down for the region with the exception of a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.
"Probability of showers [for London area] in the afternoon just a 30 per cent chance. Daytime high of 27 C but it will still feel like the mid 30s in the afternoon. We will usher in some cooler conditions for Thursday," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Looking ahead to the long weekend, a mix of sun and cloud will carry us through with a slight risk for showers on Sunday with beautiful conditions on the way for holiday Monday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 35
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Monday: Sunny. High 22.
