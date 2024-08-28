South Bruce OPP looking for witnesses to motorcycle crash

LONDON
    South Bruce OPP are looking for witnesses after a motorcycle crash that left one person with serious injuries.

    Around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 22, police EMS and fire responded to a crash on Bruce road 8 in South Bruce Peninsula.

    A 21 year old from Owen Sound was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed it, is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

