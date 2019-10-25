LONDON, Ont - An overnight pool shed fire spread to two homes causing significant damage.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. on Westdale Avenue in southwest London.

A fire had broken out in a pool shed and spread to two surrounding homes.

Damage to the homes is hard to see from the street; officials say that one home sustained $350,000 in damages, while the other home suffered $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, with the help of London Police, The London Fire Department, and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries have been reported.