

CTV London





London police have issued a warning after a woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed at a home near the downtown core.

Police say a man went to a home on Wellington Street near Simcoe Street shortly after midnight after communicating with a woman through an online ad.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and Tasered before the man fled in her vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’ 8” tall, 200 pounds, 25-40 years of age, clean shaven with short hair. He was wearing a black and grey toque and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The stolen vehicle is a red 2019 Toyota RAV4 with licence plate CHDY928.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.