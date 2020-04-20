MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The same man was arrested twice in just over 24 hours after allegedly breaking in to two commercial properties.

London police say the man was first arrested around midnight on Saturday after gaining access to a business at 1712 Dundas St. in the city's east end.

He was released from custody with a court date set for June.

Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, police were called for an alarm at a business at 155 Clarke Rd.

A suspect was arrested inside the building - and found to be the same man arrested just over 24 hours earlier.

The 36-year-old man is facing charges of: break and enter with intent, break and enter and commit mischief, and possession of break in instruments.

He was scheduled to appear in a London court Monday.