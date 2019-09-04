Corey Syvret always dreamed of being in the National Hockey League.

However the former London Knight never imagined it would be as an official.

"It's been the best two years of my life," says the 30-year-old Millgrove native.

This past week he was on the ice with the Knights during training camp.

He was just getting a little work in to head back to the pros.

"I did 24 NHL games last season. I'm on the same contract so it could be one, or it could be 40."

Drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2007, Syvret spent seven professional seasons grinding it out in the minor leagues. When he retired in 2017, he was already thinking about life after his playing days.

"I wanted to stay in the game at whatever level they were going to direct me in. I just didn't anticipate it going this fast but I'm grateful for the opportunity."

His older brother Danny has been watching his officiating career closely. He's not surprised his younger brother has made the transition so easily.

"The game is fast paced now, and you see younger and younger players and that's the same with officials too," says Danny Syvret. "He's just a little ahead of the curve."

Corey's 24 NHL games are nearly half the career total of his older brother.

Danny (a former Knights captain) had 59 NHL appearances over an 11-year professional career.

"He's going to pass me for sure. Hopefully he gets 40 games this year and then becomes a full-time guy..."

And Syvret is not the only ex-Knight to make it to the pinnacle of the sport as an official.

Tough guy Kyle Flemington (who played 30 games for the Knights in 2011) has been signed to an NHL contract as a linesman.