Witness testifies about being locked in outdoor shed at abuse trial

WARNING: Content may be disturbing to some readers

Another witness who cannot be identified has testified about the disturbing abuse they suffered at the hands of their mother and father.

The jury heard evidence surrounding how the children were disciplined.

“I was locked in a lot of sheds,” said the child who is now an adult.

They said in some cases, siblings were locked up in a shed for a week or a week and a half.

The witness said that they were not alone.

When speaking about an another sibling, they said, “She was sexually assaulted, she had bruises all over her body.”

They added, “We were not allowed to go to the doctor.”

The mother and father both in their fifties face a total of 47 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, forcible confinement, and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

They have both have pleaded not guilty. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

The witness was asked why they didn’t initially tell police everything that they have testified about at the trial, and they responded, “I buried things for a while, things that were very painful and hurt a lot.”

The trial is slated to last several more weeks.