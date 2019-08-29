

CTV London





London police say a woman was sexually assaulted in the White Oaks area early Wednesday.

Police say about 1:30 a.m. a woman was in the area of Conway Drive and Ernest Avenue when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground by a man who sexually assaulted her.

They say the suspect fled when a vehicle approached the area.

The suspect has a tanned complexion and is clean shaven. He has brown hair, styled in a brush cut. It is estimated he is between 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall with a muscular build. He is between 30 and 36 years of age and has a large tattoo on his right upper arm.

Police continue to investigate.