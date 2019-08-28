A 35-year-old London man has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly capturing video of children in Springbank Park with his cell phone.

London police say the charge comes after a month-long investigation into the incident.

Police were reportedly contacted on July 9 about a man who appeared to be secretly recording young children.

An investigation into the suspicious activity was undertaken, and a voyeurism charge was laid on Tuesday.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Oct. 8.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.