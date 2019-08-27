

A London man has been charged after police say a sexual assault took place in a taxi early Saturday.

They say about 4:45 a.m., a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a taxi driver who picked her up in the area of Richmond and Ann streets.

She told police while seated in the front passenger seat, the taxi driver touched her as the vehicle was moving and that he recorded the assault on a cell phone.

When the taxi came to a stop and the driver exited the vehicle, police say the woman locked the doors, moved into the driver’s seat of the taxi and drove away.

After stopping the vehicle nearby, she called 911.

The suspect and woman are not known to each other and the woman did not have any physical injuries, police say.

As a result of the investigation, Moh’d Omar H. Ramdan, 46, of London, is charged with sexual assault and voyeurism.

He is scheduled to appear in London court October 10.