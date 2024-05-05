One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester

LONDON
    A security camera catches three of several dogs attacking a chicken pen on the property of David Sudan. (Source: Submitted) A security camera catches three of several dogs attacking a chicken pen on the property of David Sudan. (Source: Submitted)
    One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.

    At about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, police searched an address on Marion Street in Thames Centre due to public safety concerns.

    Middlesex OPP said 12 dogs were located and seized from the property with the assistance of a local kennel.

    There were no reported injuries.

    A 63-year-old Thames Centre resident has been charged under the Dog Owners Liability Act with:

    • Owner of dog - fail to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent dog behaving in menacing manner
    • Owner of dog - fail to prevent biting or attacking a person or domestic animal

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court in June to speak to the charges.

    The investigation is continuing.

