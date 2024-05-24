'God forgives but we don’t': Loud outburst from stabbing victim’s family during sentencing hearing
An emotional outburst in a London, Ont. courtroom disrupted the sentencing hearing of a woman who pleaded guilty for her part the death of a 29-year-old man on Friday.
After pleading guilty for her part in the stabbing death of Mohammed Abdallah, Justice Thomas Heeney sentenced Mercedes Summers to six years in jail for kicking the victim.
She is the third and final accused to be sentenced in the case.
With credit for time already served, the 22-year-old has just under two years left to serve.
After the decision was handed down there was a loud outburst from victim’s family.
A man identified as Abdallah’s brother yelled, “Bull***t that’s what I say, I’m getting the f**k out of here that’s what I say.”
Seconds later the victim’s mother screamed until she was visibly out of breath.
“It’s not fair she killed my son…it’s not fair she killed my son,” she said.
The victim’s mother later suggested going to jail was like a vacation compared to her suffering.
“Why [did] she kill my son?” Abdallah’s mother asked.
As he walked out another brother yelled, “God forgives but we don’t.”
At that point security and London police officers rushed into the courtroom and there was a break.
After a few minutes, court resumed and Heeney addressed the courtroom. He said that it’s a very difficult situation and no matter what length of sentence is, it can never bring back Mohammed Abdallah.
“I extend my deepest sympathies to them for this grievous loss,” he said.
It was in the middle of the night on Aug. 29, 2021 when Abdallah was stabbed eight times after visiting a friend in the townhouses at Southdale Road and Millbank Drive in south London.
He managed to crawl across the street for help but died days later in hospital.
Last month, Mary Caruana, 27, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The court heard she was the one who stabbed the victim.
A third person pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. Colton Thomas, 23, was given a four year sentence but was released based on time already served.
In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that drugs and alcohol were factors in this case.
Before wrapping up the proceedings Heeney said, “This was a tragic event in which the life of Mohammed Abdallah was senselessly taken.”
