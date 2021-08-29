Stabbing sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

London, Ont. -

The London Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing which took place in Southeast London, Ont. early Sunday morning.

Forensic Identification vehicles and officers were on scene hours after the incident.

"About 315 this morning, members of the London Police Service (LPS) were contacted with reports of an injured person in the area of Milbank Drive in Southdale Road East," says Const. Travis Buckle of the LPS.

"The officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from serious injuries as a result of a stabbing. He was transported to hospital where he remains in life threatening condition".

Residents of the housing complex say the injured man is in his mid-thirties.

A number of residents of of the complex did not wish to be identified, citing 'their own safety'.

One man told CTV News there have been four or five stabbings and another incident of gunfire within the past year.

He also says this is the second stabbing to take place on that exact same pathway.

Another woman who lives there says the neighbourhood is known for drug activity which is linked to violence

Those same residents say it's not a safe area, especially for children.

One man said when his girlfriend and children moved in, they were told to make sure their kids all had cellphones if they were leaving their homes unsupervised.

They'd like to see more police or security patrols and cameras to detect suspicious activity. Another wish would be better lighting on the sidewalks, and in the alley which connects the backyards of the homes.

For now, those that live there will continue to keep quiet, and remain indoors as much as possible as police won't say whether they have a suspect in custody.

"We're still in the very early stages of the investigation and are following up on any and all leads that come forward," says Bucke.

"We'll be releasing more information as the investigation unfolds".

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).