London, Ont. stabbing victim dies in hospital

London police have taped off a blood covered pathway which leads from a housing complex parking lot to Southdale Road in Southeast London. (Brent Lale / CTV London) London police have taped off a blood covered pathway which leads from a housing complex parking lot to Southdale Road in Southeast London. (Brent Lale / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island