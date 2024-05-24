'Their life still needs to be celebrated': Photographers sought to capture dying newborns with their families
Volunteers are needed for a London group with a heartfelt mission.
It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
Melissa Martin knows the organization well.
She spoke about ‘Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep’ (NILMDTS) as she played with her five-month-old daughter, Isabelle.
Isabelle is Melissa’s third child. She follows Hannah, born on April 7, 2022.
“[Hannah] had long thick hair and beautiful brown eyes,” she said.
But Hannah would only survive five hours after birth.
Doctors discovered mid-term she would be born without kidneys.
“We knew she was going to pass away,” Melissa shared with CTV News London. “We did what we could before the birth to prepare for that.”
Preparations included a celebration of Hannah’s life.
That’s when Tammy Belaire entered her life. She has been a London-based NILMDTS photographer for four years.
“Even though they are passing, or have passed, their life still needs to be celebrated and honoured,” she said.
To date, Tammy has photographed 62 children with their families free of charge, but current yearly requests are four times that amount.
To help, she is encouraging local photographers and their assistants to step up despite any initial reservations.
“My family, for a little while, were calling me the death photographer. But I’m like, ‘No that is not what I do, I celebrate love.’ And the pictures I take for these families are immeasurable,” she said.
“A photograph is all you have after losing a loved one,” Melissa added. “At the end of the day, all you’re left with is memories. So, having something like that, there are no words to put into how meaningful it is.”
If you’d like to help a family capture a loved one, you can register on the Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.