CTV News London’s top stories from this week

Pro-Palestine protestors said Western University officials cancelled a meeting regarding the ongoing encampment over a faculty member’s presence.

There was a city-wide debate sparked over a potential 6 p.m. curfew for gas-powered lawn equipment that even the mayor chimed in on.

Local leaders acknowledge the homeless service hub plan may have been overly ambitious.

The city is asking for public feedback as it develops an updated homeless encampment strategy.

Housing advocates held a symbolic memorial service for unhoused Londoners who have died.

A downtown office tower will be converted into retail space and apartments.

London Health Sciences Centre announced David Musyj as new acting CEO.

A biologist discovered a rare species of endangered snail living near Woodstock.

Opening night of Art Comp was held at 100 Kellogg Lane.

And the London Knights prepared for the first game of their Memorial Cup quest against Drummondville.