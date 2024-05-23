Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.

Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee (CWC) discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.

Coun. Skylar Franke admits she was surprised by the number of comments she received.

“People either really want to mow their lawn whenever they feel like it, or they’re actually very supportive of this because they’re annoyed with neighbours that use leaf blowers at 9 p.m. when they’re trying to go to bed,” Franke explained.

On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee (CWC) recommended holding a public meeting in July to consider reducing the hours when gas powered lawn equipment can be used.

Currently, the Sound By-law restricts the use of all lawn maintenance equipment to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The proposal by Franke would limit gas-powered mowers, blowers and trimmers to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Operating hours for electric lawn equipment would not change.

Franke suggests it would nudge homeowners to replace gas powered equipment when it reaches end of life with electric, or to consider letting their lawns naturalize.

She admits that group includes herself, “I currently also own a gas powered lawnmower and I would like to eventually make the change.”

(Source: Josh Morgan/X)On social media, Mayor Josh Morgan said he won’t support the recommendation when it goes to council.

“We have far more pressing issues to deal with," Morgan posted Thursday morning. “The message I've heard most from Londoners is one I agree with wholeheartedly: 'get off my lawn.'"

Franke replied, “I think it’s an interesting position to take as a leader because it’s always good to have dialogue and we haven’t even had the opportunity to have a discussion about this at council.”

She said switching to electric mowers reduces noise, greenhouse gases and other emissions.

While cutting his lawn with a gas mower on Thursday, Adrian Vanderwel said, “I think a lawn mower on a Sunday afternoon is more obnoxious than one after supper on Wednesday night.”

“It should go to like 7:30pm,” suggested Chris Showler while seated on his riding mower. “It would be nicer for the people that work.”

But Showler added he’s thought about switching to electric.

“You don’t need the gas and everything like that, and the gas [prices] right now are just sky high,” he said.

Alaaeddin Hammouda has owned his electric mower for five years and appreciates that it runs quietly.

“Sometimes I mow my lawn closer to eight or nine o’clock in the evening and it’s super quiet,” he said. “I don’t think it disturbs anybody.”

Vanderwel believes changing the hours would be an overreach by council and told CTV News London, “Government should stick to running London and not worrying about me cutting my lawn at 7:30 [p.m.] at night.”

On June 4, city council will decide if it will schedule a public meeting in July about reducing the hours for using gas lawn equipment.