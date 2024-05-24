Meeting regarding encampment at Western University didn't happen

A planned meeting between the Western University Divestment Coalition and school administrators didn't happen Thursday.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus earlier this month — demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.

According to a social media post from the coalition, the university declined to meet with student representatives because a faculty member was present.

The post said the coalition remains committed to open discussions.

As previously reported, officials at Western University are calling in the London Police Service in an effort to end a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the school claimed safety concerns, including “several incidents of theft, vandalism and assaultive behaviour as well as allegations of hate speech originating from someone with ties to the encampment.”