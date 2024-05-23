Western engaging London Police Liaison Team to deal with encampment

Western University is taking action against what it calls "illegal activity" at a Pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus.

As previously reported by CTV News, About 20 tents are set up on campus after an initial plan of a 12-hour protst turned into a nearly three-week long occurence.

According to a release, Western said it has engaged a London Police Liaison Team to communicate with encampment organizers with the goal of ending the encampment peacefully.

The school calls the encampment, "unlawful and unsafe," and said now is the time for it to end.

Statement from Western University

Participants continue to engage in activities that go beyond our expectations for peaceful protest.

There have been several incidents of theft, vandalism and assaultive behaviour as well as allegations of hate speech originating from someone with ties to the encampment. These activities are all being actively investigated.

We cannot stand for any activity that puts our campus community at risk, nor will we tolerate hate of any kind.

Western will always support the rights of our community to protest peacefully. But, as we said last Friday, what’s happening on our campus is no longer in that category.