'Fired up' London Knights ready to open Memorial Cup tournament Saturday
The London Knights enjoyed an off day in Saginaw, Mich. with a light skate and some media duties before heading back to Frankenmuth where they are staying on Friday.
They will start the Memorial Cup tournament Saturday afternoon against Drummondville, the champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).
“We're pretty excited,” said Knights forward Denver Barkey. “That whole presentation [parade] yesterday was pretty cool. Just to see the Memorial Cup there got us fired up.”
London will be walking into a bit of an unknown against Drummondville.
“Usually we know these kids from drafting them and watching them in minor midget, but these [kids] are totally different,” said Dale Hunter, Knights head coach. “We showed some film on each player, and you get to know their tendencies. They swept their series too, so we’ll have to be ready to go.”
Drummondville beat Baie-Comeau in four straight games to win the QMJHL title.
London fans will see a “high compete team” according to the Voltigeurs’ head coach.
London Knights goalie Michael Simpson, as seen in Sagniaw, Mich. on May 24, 2024, is playing in his second straight Memorial Cup tournament. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“We're excited to play London right off the get go,” said Sylvain Favreau. “We understand that they're certainly a favorite to win this tournament. We're excited to compete against them on Saturday.”
Drummondville goalie Riley Mercer said the coaches have studied film on London, but he prefers to focus on his own game.
“I stay away from even personal stats or other guy’s stats,” said Mercer. “I just stick to practice time and focus on what I do on the ice. I don’t look into the other teams.”
While Mercer prefers to avoid knowing much about his opponent, London goalie Michael Simpson wants to do his homework.
“We’ve done a bit of video to see who their good players are, and being a goalie you want to know who are their shooters and who can set up plays,” said Simpson.
The Memorial Cup trophy sits at centre ice at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. on May 24, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Because the Ontario Hockey League is hosting this tournament this year, the Knights will see a bit of an advantage. They will not have to play back-to-back games during the round robin.
“If those games go to overtime or past regulation, it’s nice to have those days off in between,” explained Simpson. “You can practice, watch video and it’s great to have those days off in between.”
Knights forward Landon Sim, who has attended Memorial Cup tournaments as a fan, is about to live his dream by playing in one.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Sim. “I just want to be out there on the ice with the fans. I watch the Mem [Memorial] Cup every year, so just to be here it is like, ‘Holy we’re here,’” he said.
Dale Hunter, head coach of the London Knights, watches practice in Saginaw, Mich. from the bench on May 24, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau responds to American senators calling on Canada to increase defence spending
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
A woman took her dog to a shelter to be euthanized. A year later, the dog is up for adoption again
Exhausted and short on options after consulting two veterinary clinics, Kristie Pereira made the gut-wrenching decision last year to take her desperately ill puppy to a Maryland shelter to be euthanized.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.