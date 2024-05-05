REDress Day being recognized in Victoria Park

May 5 is REDress Day, which is held annually to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit+ people in Canada.

An event was held in Victoria Park in London, Ont. To recognize the day.

REDress Day is a time for remembrance, advocacy, and bringing awareness to the systemic issues leading to violence towards Indigenous People across Turtle Island and beyond.

“We are really pleased to be here today, along with our community partners, and helping to amplify the voices of those community partners and advocating for our Indigenous sisters,” said Jennifer Martin, Donor Stewardship and Events co-ordinator for My Sisters’ Place.

Activities at the event were centered around bringing the community together by providing a space for education, advocacy, and remembrance.

Some of the day’s events included an open mic for community members to tell their stories, a drum group, community art pieces, and more.

Information booth, Indigenous vendors, and the REDress Project were displayed throughout the park.

Even organizer Tiffany Zub, who is a mental health and addictions councillor at Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Center (SOHAC), said it’s important to continue gathering yearly.

“We gather to bring awareness, and not let the memory of these women, girls and vulnerable people fade away,” said Zub.

Zub said city councillors have been initiating conversations with the Indigenous community, “They’ve been becoming more and more present, they’ve started to meet with us, and say sure we’ve got these strategic plans, but where [can] some [more] action can be put into place.”

“Being indigenous, I feel like it is more important to instil more safety measure for our little girls so that way they know what to do in certain situations,” said Shelby Phillips – Miss Onieda 2023-24.

—With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail