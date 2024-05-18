LONDON
London

    • Warm, sunny conditions expected this holiday weekend

    A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Ellen Price) A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Ellen Price)
    After cloudy conditions clear early Saturday morning, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful long weekend.

    Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 25 degrees, feeling more like 30 with the humidity.

    Come Sunday, only sunny skies remain with a high of 26 degrees.

    Victoria Day on Monday will be sunny as well and a whopping 27 degrees.

    Conditions will cool down slightly thanks to expected cloud coverage during the workweek.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

    Saturday night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening then clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 26.

    Monday: Sunny. High 27.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 18.

    Shopping Trends

