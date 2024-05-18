LONDON
London

    • Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel

    The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file photo.
    Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.

    Just after 4:30 p.m., first responders and ORNGE attended a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles in the area of Line 87, and Road 165.

    One person was transported by ORNGE to a trauma center.

    One person was transported to a local hospital.

    Roads in the area were closed Friday evening, but have since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

