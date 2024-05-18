Firework bylaw reminder this long weekend

A reminder from municipal officials about the rules for fireworks this holiday weekend.

London's by-laws only permit fireworks on Victoria Day between sundown and 11 p.m.

Anyone shooting off fireworks before Monday night could be fined.

Meanwhile, new rules in Woodstock are in effect after a bylaw change last year.

Setting off fireworks at any time is banned, with a potential fine of $400.

Selling them could warrant a $1,000 fine.