CTV News London's top stories from this week

    Here are the top stories for this week on CTV London:

    Elgin County OPP deem death of woman and man in January a murder-suicide. 

    One person is dead after a house fire in northeast London Tuesday

    A man died from injuries suffered in a housing co-op fire Wednesday. 

    London City Hall was evacuated and in-person services suspended after smoke was found in the electrical room. 

    Truck driver crashed into Talbot St. bridge, police are investigating. 

    Malahide Township resident lost more than $2 million in romance scam

    David Musyj has been named the next president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre.

    City Council brings back free parking promotion to London’s core business districts. 

    PM Justin Trudeau made a childcare announcement in St. Thomas. 

    Western researchers announced a breakthrough in ALS treatment with the potential for a cure. Now, there is cautious optimism among ALS patients.

    Canadian Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro passed away at 92 years old.

    London Knights won their fifth OHL Championship, clinching a spot at the 2024 Memorial Cup.

