CTV News London's top stories from this week

Here are the top stories for this week on CTV London:
Elgin County OPP deem death of woman and man in January a murder-suicide.
One person is dead after a house fire in northeast London Tuesday
A man died from injuries suffered in a housing co-op fire Wednesday.
London City Hall was evacuated and in-person services suspended after smoke was found in the electrical room.
Truck driver crashed into Talbot St. bridge, police are investigating.
Malahide Township resident lost more than $2 million in romance scam
David Musyj has been named the next president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre.
City Council brings back free parking promotion to London’s core business districts.
PM Justin Trudeau made a childcare announcement in St. Thomas.
Western researchers announced a breakthrough in ALS treatment with the potential for a cure. Now, there is cautious optimism among ALS patients.
Canadian Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro passed away at 92 years old.
London Knights won their fifth OHL Championship, clinching a spot at the 2024 Memorial Cup.
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Toronto eliminated from PWHL playoffs
Toronto has been eliminated from the PWHL playoffs.
Information commissioner faces $700K funding shortfall, says system is 'overwhelmed'
Canada's information commissioner says her office is facing a $700,000 funding shortfall that could impact its ability to investigate complaints about government transparency and accountability.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Backlash over NFL player Harrison Butker's commencement speech has reached a new level
The NFL is distancing itself from controversial comments by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address.
Dabney Coleman, actor who specialized in curmudgeons, dies at 92
Dabney Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains like the chauvinist boss in '9 to 5' and the nasty TV director in 'Tootsie,' has died. He was 92.
Craig Berube named as next head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Craig Berube as their new head coach.
Kitchener
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
New tech tool used in search for missing Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
Windsor
Warm, sunny conditions expected this holiday weekend
After cloudy conditions clear early Saturday morning, Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful long weekend.
-
'They're beautiful vessels and we're lucky to have them here': Cruise ship season sailing into Windsor-Essex
The 2024 Great Lakes cruising season in Windsor-Essex is shaping up to be busy, with 30 cruise ships and luxury liners scheduled to dock in Windsor and Leamington.
Two drivers charged after one vehicle passes the other over 150 km/h
Chatham-Kent police have charged two drivers after one passed the other going over 150 kilometres per hour.
Barrie
City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'
The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."
-
'You ruined my childhood,' Innisfil child predator hears from survivors at sentencing hearing
An Innisfil man guilty of sex crimes involving young girls was back in court on Friday as his sentencing hearing got underway with emotional victim impact statements.
Township's photo radar cameras generate over $333,000 in fines in 3 months
Speed cameras in Essa Township have collected a hefty fee since they were first installed three months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
-
Evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination in St. Laurent O-Train tunnel: Amilcar
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
-
Business owners cast doubts on their future in Ottawa's ByWard Market, Rideau Street, poll shows
More than half of business owners in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on Rideau Street say they are not planning to extend their leases or are uncertain about their future in the popular tourist area.
Toronto
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
-
-
Victoria Day long weekend: where to watch fireworks?
For those looking to watch the fireworks this weekend, here's a list of celebrations from the GTA to the Niagara region.
Montreal
2 men plead guilty in Leonardo Rizzuto attempted murder
Two men pleaded guilty to the 2023 attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
-
Quebec cyclist group seeking government funding for new safety campaign
A group promoting the benefits of cycling wants to raise awareness among bike enthusiasts and is taking its message straight to the bike paths, but says it needs funding from the Ministry of Transport.
-
McGill University to seek second injunction to remove pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University is not done seeking legal action to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, as it said on Friday that it would seek a second injunction to remove protesters from its property.
Atlantic
Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.
Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
-
Laura Lee Langley named new president of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
A former high-profile Nova Scotia civil servant has been appointed as head of a well-known federal agency.
Winnipeg
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
-
UPDATED Bomb unit removes 'volatile substance' from Winnipeg hospital research centre
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
-
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
-
Pride societies rally against UCP policy proposal for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
Friday was the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and several dozen supporters gathered at a rally in Calgary’s Beltline community to raise awareness of rights and violations.
Edmonton
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Oilers focus on Saturday's game, try to ignore prospect of elimination from playoffs
They're on the verge of being eliminated, but there's only one thing the Edmonton Oilers can do, says their coach: Remain focused.
-
Vancouver
'Horrible, disastrous consequences': Residents call on government to fix dangerous Metro Vancouver intersection
Two similar crashes involving dump trucks happened in the same New Westminster Intersection in less than a week.
-
B.C. study tracks breaths of killer whales using stunning drone video
The use of drones has helped researchers track the breathing patterns of killer whales off B.C.'s coast, and the videos offer a stunning glimpse of the majestic creatures diving and surfacing.
-
Canucks prepare for potential series-clinching Game 6 in Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks are getting ready for Saturday's potential series clinching Game 6 in Edmonton, following Thursday's blood-pumping late 3-2 win over the Oilers.