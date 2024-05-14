Victim loses $2M in online romance scam

A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.

Elgin County OPP said the victim and the scammer met through an online dating platform in 2020.

Police were contacted by the victim on May 7, who said they had met an individual online and formed a romantic relationship with them. After a period of time, the scammer allegedly requested money to pay outstanding taxes required to obtain an 'out-of-country family inheritance.'

Police said the victim initially transferred money to the scammer by using prepaid gift cards. Later, they used a series of wire transfers over the period of four years.

Police said the pair never met in person over the four-year span.

The investigation is ongoing.