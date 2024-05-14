LONDON
London

Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass

A commercial vehicle traveling southbound on Talbot struck the train bridge in London, Ont., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) A commercial vehicle traveling southbound on Talbot struck the train bridge in London, Ont., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street Bridge rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.

Police said no one was hurt when a commercial vehicle traveling southbound on Talbot Street struck the train bridge around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

CPKC Rail said the bridge remained intact because the truck hit the steel beam in front.

Traffic on Talbot Street was closed for a couple of hours between Oxford and Ann Streets but has since reopened.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

