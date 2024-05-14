1 person deceased in north London, Ont. house fire

One person is confirmed dead and another was sent to hospital after a fire tore through a north London residence early Tuesday morning.

According to CTV News London’s Sean Irvine, multiple fire crews arrived at 1600 Nairn Ave. at approximately 8:30 a.m. for the report of a fire.

The residence was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

It’s been confirmed one person died in the fire, with their body being discovered on the main floor.

A second person was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Multiple fire crews remain on scene at this time.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damages remains unclear.

This is a developing story

-- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

1600 Nairn Ave. in London, Ont. is seen in this overhead satellite view. (Source: Google Maps)