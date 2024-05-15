Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'

More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2024, emergency services responded to a residence on Roberts Line after receiving a report regarding the discovery of two deceased individuals.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe from the Township of Malahide, and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kyle Savage from the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Following post-mortem examinations, OPP confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for both Wiebe and Savage.

Since her death earlier this year, it’s been speculated that Wiebe’s death was the result of a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, police confirmed for the first time that Wiebe’s death “was the result of a homicide.”

Wiebe was laid to rest on Feb. 5, 2024 during a funeral service held at the Church of God in Aylmer.

"My little Tan-Tan, I know you would absolutely cringe at all of this attention but today, and forever, we remember you, we miss you and we love you always,” Tanya’s sister Linda Wiebe said during her eulogy.

The Elgin County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP West Region Criminal Operations and OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan