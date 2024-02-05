LONDON
London

    • 'What happened to her is not Tanya's story': Friends and family remember Tanya Wiebe

    Mourners filed into the Bradley Street Church of God shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

    They were there to honour the life of Tanya Wiebe, as Assistant Pastor Ruben Reisdorf told the gathering, "Today we remember a mother, a daughter, as sister, and a friend to many."

    The funeral service was live-streamed by the south Aylmer church. While it was a celebration of Tanya, it was also clouded by the senseless tragedy that claimed her life.

    Tanya’s sister Linda Wiebe gave the eulogy.

    "Five days ago my sister was taken from us far too soon, in the most unthinkable way."

    On Jan. 31, 2024, first responders were called to a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin Township at approximately 8 a.m.

    When they arrived, they found the bodies of the homeowner, 34-year-old Kyle Savage, and the 38-year-old Wiebe. Sources told CTV News London Wiebe was the victim of a murder-suicide involving a gun.

    Police are investigating at a home on 46835 Roberts Line in Central Elgin. Jan. 31, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Linda told mourners, "We may feel angry, we may feel confused but what happened to her is not Tanya's story. My sister was by far much more than this and I want us to all remember her for who she was."

    On Saturday evening in Aylmer, members of the region's hockey community lined the street, and took part in a stick-tap salute to those attending a funeral home visitation.

    Linda said her sister was a dedicated mom, including being a constant presence at hockey practices and games for her son.

    "As everyone knows Tanya was the best mother for chase,” said Linda. “He was her number one priority in life and she was dedicated to anything he wanted to pursue."

    She went on to talk about her sister's smothering hugs and called her the ultimate firecracker.

    "My little Tan-Tan, I know you would absolutely cringe at all of this attention but today, and forever, we remember you, we miss you and we love you always,” she said. 

    A funeral service for Tanya Wiebe was held Feb. 5, 2024 at the Bradley Street Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

