LONDON
London

    • Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

    Share

    Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.

    A visitation was held for Tanya Wiebe Saturday night, with community members lining Talbot Street in the East Elgin town to pay their respects, and to show love for her hockey playing son.

    The Aylmer Flames hockey organization asked past and present players to bring hockey sticks and tap them to salute Wiebe’s son Chase and the family as they exited the visitation.

    As previously reported by CTV News London, Wiebe was found dead on Feb. 1 in a Sparta, Ont. home, along with her boyfriend Kyle Savage.

    Police have not released the cause of death, but those close to the investigation told CTV News London the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide involving a gun. 

    An undated image of Tanya Wiebe. Sources say the bodies of Kyle Savage and Tanya Wiebe were discovered in a Central Elgin home on Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: Facebook)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

    Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News