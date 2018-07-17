

CTV London





A warrant has been issued for a second suspect – police described as dangerous and potentially armed - in connection with multiple gunshots fired at a London residence last month.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Samater Ali, of London.

He has had run-ins with the law in the past and has faced aggravated assault and robbery charges.

Officers were called to a residence at Oxford Street and Third Street at 4 a.m. on June 10 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence that a number of rounds had been fired.

There were no reports of injuries and suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police arrested Shakeem Shavonne Nicholas, 27, of London, on June 28.

He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possessing a loaded regulated firearm without being an authorized holder of a permit.

Ali is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of firearm charges.

Police say Ali should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Ali is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).