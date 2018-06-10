

CTV London





London police are investigating after multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning in the area of Oxford and Third Street.

Officers were called to the intersection around 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, police found multiple bullet casings.

No arrests have been made at this time and a weapon has not been recovered. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Police do not think this was a random act.

Call police if you have any information.