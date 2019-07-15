Featured
Police remind the public about cannabis rules after unusual RIDE stop
About 100 cannabis plants were seized during a RIDE stop in West Grey, Ont. on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Source: West Grey Police)
CTV London
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 1:40PM EDT
While cannabis is legal, West Grey Police are reminding there are still restrictions that govern the drug.
During a RIDE program on Highway 6 near Grey County Road 12 on Sunday, West Grey OPP reportedly found 100 marjuana plants inside a van.
A 40-year-old Newmarket, Ont. man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of distributing.
The plants and the vehicle were both seized.
Police say that while pot is legal, households are only allowed to have up to four plants.