

The Canadian Press





As the Toronto Raptors return home following their NBA championship victory over the Golden State Warriors, police are asking for the public's help to identifying eight men they say damaged a police cruiser Thursday night during celebrations.

Officers were called to Toronto's downtown core just before midnight on Thursday for reports that several men had jumped on and struck a parked police cruiser following the team's big win.

Large crowds were celebrating in the streets after the Raptors won their first league title.

Police say video footage posted on social media showed the men jumping on the car and photos showed the windows of a police car smashed.

They've released images of the men they're looking to identify, and urging the suspects to consult a lawyer before turning themselves in.

Several arrests have been made in a similar incident that occurred after the Raptors clinched their berth in the NBA Finals late last month.