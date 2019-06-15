Featured
Raptors returning to Canada following historic NBA championship victory
Fan reacts in Jurassic Park as the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship, in Toronto on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:11AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home Saturday after their NBA championship win.
The Raptors became the first NBA franchise outside the US to win the finals when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Thursday.
A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.
The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beside them.
The victory marks the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.