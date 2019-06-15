

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home Saturday after their NBA championship win.

The Raptors became the first NBA franchise outside the US to win the finals when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Thursday.

A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.

The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beside them.

The victory marks the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.