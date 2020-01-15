LONDON, ONT. -- The man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of David Hole, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Alexander Lambert, 54, won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 15 years.

In her emotional victim impact, the daughter of David Hole, Kelly Hotchkiss-Hole said of her father, “He was not someone who deserved to die brutally in a basement apartment.” Turning to Lambert she said “The man you killed would not hurt a fly. I miss my dad.”

Lambert, Hole and another friend, James McGillivary, were smoking crack-cocaine in McGillivary's basement apartment at 10 St. George Street in Nov. 2017.

Hole was a construction worker but also moonlighted as a part-time drug dealer, supplying Lambert and McGillivary.

An altercation ensued and Lambert attacked Hole with a mallet, eventually putting him into a choke-hold until he died.

Lambert and McGillivary smoked more of Hole's cocaine and took $1,600 in cash from him.

They then moved Hole's lifeless body into his SUV and drove it to a parking lot at Wellington and Commissioners roads.

The pair then returned to McGillivary's apartment and continued to smoke more crack.

The jury at Lambert's trial in December only needed about two hours to convict him.

- With files from Nick Paparella