London is in the grip of Toronto Raptors Fever, along with the rest of the country.

The Forest City will have its own Jurassic Park – a mini version of the one in Toronto where fans gather outside to watch the Raptors – along with other cities in Ontario.

The Raptors are in the NBA championship for the first time in the team’s history.

The Raptors are leading the series versus the Golden State Warriors 1-0 and will play the second game in Toronto Sunday night.

London fans can watch the game at Dundas Place, on Dundas Street between Talbot Street and Ridout Street.

The area will be closed to traffic, which will be re-routed beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday until Monday morning.

Cities across the province have created their own Jurassic Parks including in Mississauga, Kingston and Windsor. Outside of Ontario, Halifax has also opened a Jurassic Park fan zone.

The game will also be broadcast on CTV London.