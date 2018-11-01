

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says they have received federal approval for permanent consumption sites in London.

The proposed sites are 446 York Street and 241 Simcoe Street.

The temporary overdose prevention site at 186 King Street will remain in operation until the sit at 446 York is operational.

Federal approval is a necessary condition for sites to be considered under Ontario’s Consumption and Treatment Services harm-reduction model, announced last week by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The health unit was also informed by Ontario’s Health Minister indicating that TOPS would continue to operate through the end of 2018.

“It’s such a relief that we can continue to save lives at TOPS, link clients with treatment, and move forward with more permanent plans,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“This is great news and we look forward to working closely with the Provincial Government on this new approach to providing vital services and support to those who are struggling to overcome powerful drug addictions.”