Body of missing Port Bruce man recovered
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 3:03PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 4:09PM EDT
The body of a missing man has been recovered at the base of a cliff. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- After an extensive search Elgin OPP say they recovered the remains of a missing Port Bruce man late Wednesday.
A search for 62-year-old Michael Renton was done in air and on water.
He was first reported missing Wednesday morning.
His remains were located by an OPP helicopter at the base of a cliff along the Lake Erie shoreline just east of Port Bruce.
The location required a high angle recovery by the OPP emergency response team and the Malahide fire services.
Police say they don't suspect foul play.