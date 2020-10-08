LONDON, ONT. -- After an extensive search Elgin OPP say they recovered the remains of a missing Port Bruce man late Wednesday.

A search for 62-year-old Michael Renton was done in air and on water.

He was first reported missing Wednesday morning.

His remains were located by an OPP helicopter at the base of a cliff along the Lake Erie shoreline just east of Port Bruce.

The location required a high angle recovery by the OPP emergency response team and the Malahide fire services.

Police say they don't suspect foul play.