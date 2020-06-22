LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are reminding the public to always keep an eye on your kids, especially while on the water this summer, after a six-year-old child wandered off on Lake Erie.

Police say the child went missing Saturday afternoon while with his family at Pottahawk on the lake.

A Good Samaritan noticed the child walking in the waters by himself and couldn't locate his family or boat.

The child was brought aboard the Good Samaritan's vessel and was eventually reunited with his parents when they were spotted on a paddleboard.

Police say parents should have an established meeting spot in case of separation.

"The Norfolk County OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritans that noticed this young boy walking by himself and acted immediately by bringing him aboard their vessel. As a result, the parents were later located and reunited with their son. I just wanted to acknowledge the Good Samaritans and say, thank you for caring and thank you for acting," says Inspector Joseph Varga with Norfolk County OPP in a release.