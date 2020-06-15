LONDON, ONT. -- Road rage results in charges to a 55-year-old and a 49-year old driver.

On Sunday evening, OPP were called to investigate a collision in Norfolk County.

Two vehicles that were travelling eastbound on Norfolk County Highway 24 East began passing one another at various times.

At one point, one of the drivers tried to pass the vehicle in front. In doing so, the other drive made a swerving gesture that caused the initial drive to hit the gravel shoulder.

The driver who hit the shoulder lost control and ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Once the driver freed the vehicle from the ditch, they collided with several trees which led to a verbal altercation between drivers.

"Drivers that engage in road rage not only put themselves at risk, they also put innocent motorists and pedestrians in danger. We all need to remember that driving is a privilege and NOT a right and road safety is everyone's responsibility," says Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.