LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP have completed an investigation in connection with an animal complaint on Grenada Drive in Simcoe, Ont. on Friday.

A homeowner's cat was found dead inside a trash bag that was left on their front porch.

On Wednesday, OPP say they received a phone call notifying them that the cat had been struck by a resident's car as it was chased into the street by a dog.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the animal stopped and spoke to neighbours, who left the deceased cat on the front porch inside a garbage bag.

OPP have stated that this investigation is now closed.