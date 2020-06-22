Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
OPP close investigation after Simcoe homeowner found pet cat dead in trash bag
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 4:55PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:23PM EDT
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP have completed an investigation in connection with an animal complaint on Grenada Drive in Simcoe, Ont. on Friday.
A homeowner's cat was found dead inside a trash bag that was left on their front porch.
On Wednesday, OPP say they received a phone call notifying them that the cat had been struck by a resident's car as it was chased into the street by a dog.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the animal stopped and spoke to neighbours, who left the deceased cat on the front porch inside a garbage bag.
OPP have stated that this investigation is now closed.