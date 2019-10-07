

LONDON, Ont. - Project LEARN 2019 resulted in one criminal charge along with numerous tickets and warnings.

Project LEARN is an acronym for Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise, with police using extra patrols in student neighbourhoods and the downtown core.

It was in place throughout the month of September.

Police say the heightened enforcement resulted in three arrests and one charge, 30 provincial offence notices issued, including 17 nuisance bylaw notices and 97 warnings.

Project LEARN was first launched in 2007 to protect public safety and property and help students celebrate responsibly, London police say.

Partners in the project include both administration and student leaders from Fanshawe College and Western University.