

CTV London





London police will be going door-to-door Wednesday, talking to Fanshawe College and Western University ahead of Thursday's Project LEARN launch.

LEARN stands for Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise.

Police will be beefing up patrols near the schools, downtown core and Richmond Row, cracking down on rowdy behaviour.

This comes after hundreds of party-goers spilled out of numerous house parties on Thurman Circle Monday morning.

Some threw bottles at police cruisers, causing $500 in damage.

In 2017, Project Learn resulted in 152 provincial offence notices, 172 warnings, and 28 Criminal Code charges.